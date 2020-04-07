Editors’ Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

It was the night that started it all.

Penn State opened up Pegula Ice Arena on October 11, 2013, against Army, and it couldn’t have had a better opening night performance.

Nate Jensen ripped a slap shot past the Army netminder just over three minutes in, and, at that moment, it was evident that Penn State would have a special hockey program with a special environment.

Curtis Loik added a shorthanded goal to make it 2-0 early in the third period, with that goal going down as the game-winner.

David Goodwin and Eric Scheid also added goals in the third period, and Matt Skoff was sturdy in goal, leading to the 4-1 victory.

This game's placement on the list is more about the moment and what it meant.

In only its second year of Division I hockey, the Nittany Lions quickly created a true home-ice advantage, thanks in large part to the new arena.

6,370 people filled the new arena that night, which was the building attendance record until it was broken this year against Notre Dame.

This game was a precursor to the many great environments that the arena would hold over the past seven seasons.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE