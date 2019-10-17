After the first 10 minutes of play, there was very little doubt of who was walking away with a victory.

Penn State found the back of the net three times in the first 10 minutes, with another coming a few minutes later, on the way to a 7-0 win.

Alaska-Fairbanks hung in the game for the final two periods, but couldn’t get going offensively to make it interesting.

Early onslaught

Last Saturday, Penn State let Sacred Heart back in the game late.

At the start of this one, the Nittany Lions made it clear that wasn’t happening this time.

They jumped out to an early 3-0 lead thanks to goals by Tyler Gratton, Aarne Talvitie and Liam Folkes.

Gratton’s goal, off of a nice deflection in front, was his first goal of his collegiate career.

Paul DeNaples added another goal in the first period, and at the intermission, Penn State had a commanding lead.

Jones shuts the door

That scoring success was not the same in the second period, as Alaska-Fairbanks made it competitive and got some scoring opportunities.

Peyton Jones would not let them finish on those chances.

He was strong in that second frame, not allowing the Nanooks back into it.

The Langhorn, Pennsylvania, native finished the game with a shutout, saving all of the 29 shots against him.

Finishing strong

After last week, it was clear that Penn State just phoned it in in the third period.

That was not the case Thursday.

The Nittany Lions found the back of the net three times in the final period, with Nikita Pavlychev, Brandon Biro and Denis Smirnov finding the back of the net.

There was not going to be a nerve-wracking ending like the last one.