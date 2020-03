Another Penn State senior has signed a professional contract.

Liam Folkes has signed a two-year deal with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL. The Condors are the AHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers.

The Ontario native recorded 103 points in 137 games with the Nittany Lions, most notably scoring the OT winner in the Big Ten Championship in 2017.

Last week, Brandon Biro signed a deal with the Buffalo Sabres, and Nate Sucese signed with the Arizona Coyotes.