Deep in the heart of its conference schedule, Penn State has found itself in a goaltending gauntlet.

The Nittany Lions are in the midst of a brutal four-week stretch in which they will go against all of the Big Ten’s top five goaltenders except their own Peyton Jones. Now in the third leg of the challenge, the blue and white will welcome Notre Dame to Pegula Ice Arena for matchups at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

In its last two series, Penn State faced Michigan’s Strauss Mann and Michigan State’s John Lethemon, going 1-2-1 against the pair. Lethemon leads the nation with a .943 save percentage, while Mann ranks second in the Big Ten and fourth in the country in the same category.

The Nittany Lions will now take on Cale Morris, who ranks fifth in the conference in save percentage among goaltenders with at least 500 minutes played. While it’s been a bit of a down season for the 2017-18 Big Ten Player of the Year, Penn State understands the senior’s capabilities.

“We put an emphasis on shooting the puck [and] getting the bodies to the net [and] pucks to the net,” defenseman Cole Hults said. “Usually, when that happens, good things happen no matter who’s in net.”

For many veteran Nittany Lions, Morris is a familiar foe. Since the start of the 2017-18 campaign, Penn State has played the Fighting Irish 12 times.

“We’ve played them a bunch, and we know what they’re good at and how we can beat them,” senior forward Nate Sucese said.

Guy Gadowsky believes the Nittany Lions’ offense can have succes if they can create traffic in front of the net and block the sightline of the opposing goaltender, no matter who is between the pipes.

“The teams that do it really well consistently are the ones that give themselves the best chance at offensive success, regardless of what goaltender you’re facing,” Gadowsky said.

Penn State has managed just two goals per game in its last four and was shutout once against the Wolverines. The Nittany Lions have scored five or more goals in just one contest since Dec. 1.

“It’s not always the first shot, but being able to get second and third opportunities is key to elevating our goals per game that’s been down for a little bit,” Sucese said.

Notre Dame rolls into Happy Valley with an 11-11-4 overall record and a 6-7-3 conference mark. The Fighting Irish have struggled of late, going 1-4-1 in their last six.

The two sides met in December in South Bend, Indiana and split the two-game series. In total, Notre Dame outscored Penn State 5-4 in the pair of matchups.

With such familiarity with the Fighting Irish and across the entire seven-team Big Ten, Gadowsky and rest of the coaching staff continues to tweak the Nittany Lions’ style of play in response to the opposition. While most of these alterations are minor, some other squads have made major modifications.

“We’ve made adjustments because of how they were adjusting to our reputation,” Gadowsky said. “Teams certainly are playing us much differently than they had two or three years ago.”