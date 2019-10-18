Midway through the second period and down two goals to Alaska, Penn State was granted its best scoring opportunity.

After the Nanooks committed a five-minute major, the Nittany Lions played roughly 30 seconds of four-on-four before going on a long four and a half minute power play.

But shift after shift, a more inspired Alaska squad shut the door.

The man-advantage would go on to be Penn State’s biggest missed opportunity in a contest it lost 4-0 on Friday. A less-passionate Nittany Lions squad was a victim of the Nanooks’ aggressive penalty kill, which set the tone for the remainder of the game.

“I think in a way, even though the Nanooks were up at the time, I do think that was somewhat of a turning point,” Guy Gadowsky said. “That was a huge opportunity and the Nanooks killed great.”

The stretch served as an omen for an entire game in which the Nittany Lions were simply outmatched in terms of energy and aggressiveness.

Gadowsky said he noticed the difference between the two sides’ from the opening puck drop, but the difference in passion was emphasized during the power play.

“They played smart, but they killed with heart,” Gadowsky said about Alaska. “I think the first shift was a real confidence booster for them, but I think that four and a half minute kill was also a huge confidence boost.”

The Nittany Lions came up empty-handed on the power play and things began to unravel from that situation. Penn State committed four of the next five penalties in the contest and was never able to gain any momentum.

“Once penalties were taken, that was actually [a] self-inflicted depression of confidence,” Gadowsky said. “That’s the point that I think we felt a little depression on the bench.”

The Nittany Lions committed three slashing penalties in the third period as tempers boiled over. Many plays ended in skirmishes, and at one point Penn State had three players in the penalty box.

“There was some frustration penalties, which is a mental toughness issue,” Gadowsky said. “I have to do a better job of [addressing] that.”

Penn State never found the back of the net in the contest, going 0-for-4 on the power play.

While the air had been let out of the metaphorical ballon by the third period, the Nittany Lions also struggled mightily to match the Nanooks’ attack during the first 40 minutes.

Regardless of the bad finish, it was a lack of tenacity in the first half of the matchup that ultimately caused the shutout loss.

“When you are playing against opponents like that, you often need to match that heart [and] commitment to score goals,” Gadowksy said. “Even though I thought we had our chances, I don’t think we had that little extra to get it done.”