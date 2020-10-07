The Penn State pipeline of NHL draft selections continued on Wednesday night.

The Nashville Predators selected freshman forward Chase McLane in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

McLane, who is in his first semester at Penn State, was selected with the 209th overall pick.

Prior to his arrival at University Park, the Trenton, Mich. native played three seasons for the Tri-City Storm of the USHL.

Over his three years with the Storm, McLane notched 13 goals and assisted on 37 more in 106 USHL games. McLane was Tri-City’s alternate captain during the 2018-19 season.

McLane missed most of the 2019-20 season due to injury and scored five goals with 11 assists in 18 games.

By being selected in this year’s draft, McLane is the 13th NHL draft pick in Penn State program history.

