After a sluggish 0-5 start, Guy Gadowsky's squad has turned its season around and bounced back to 3-5, which has caught the eye of the national media.

Penn State received 19 votes in the most recent USCHO.com poll.

The votes come amid a three-game winning streak which has seen Penn State sweep previously-No. 20 Arizona State in its last series after taking the second game from then-No.7 Michigan.

The Nittany Lions started the season ranked No. 9, which was the highest preseason ranking in school history and the tops among all Big Ten teams, but dropped out after starting 0-4.

The first "phase" of Penn State's schedule is over, and it is still waiting to hear about when Phase II will commence.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE