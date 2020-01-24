Michigan State pulls ahead of Penn State in the Big Ten standings after a dominating performance.

It was a two man show for Michigan State on Friday.

Stellar goaltending from John Lethemon and a hat trick from Patrick Khodorenko helped the Spartans top the Nittany Lions 4-2 in East Lansing.

Michigan State came out flying in the first period outshooting Penn State 15-6 after one frame of play.

Khodorenko opened the scoring off a one-timer to give the Spartans an 1-0 advantage.

Michigan State looked fast in contrast to an uninspired Penn State team. The Spartan offense was able to hold the puck in the offensive zone for much of the period.

Khodorenko added a second goal in the second period on the Sparants’ first shot of the period after a dominant opening half from the Nittany Lion offense.

Michigan State goalie John Lethemon made several breakaway saves during the period including a golden opportunity for Nate Sucese.

With the period winding down, Cole Hults scored his fifth goal of the year to cut the lead to one goal.

Penn State played much more competitively in the second period allowing just two shots despite coming out of the period with a goal allowed.

The third period saw a pretty evenly matched opening until Spartans defenseman Cole Krygier added another goal to make the lead 3-1.

Khodorenko completed the hat trick soon after, but Tyler Gratton added a goal with 20 seconds left to gain some momentum going into tomorrow’s game.

Hults back on the scoresheet

Hults scored his first goal since the second game of the season on Oct. 12.

The defenseman had a hat trick followed by a goal in the back-to-back against Sacred Heart.

Hults has 16 assists and 21 points on the season, his second-most in his career.

Sloppy start

The Nittany Lions played from a disadvantage from the opening puck drop. They looked flat compared to the aggressive play from the Spartans.

The team had to play from behind throughout nearly the entire game and - barring the second period - couldn’t seem to match the speed of Michigan State.

Crisis situation

Penn State is now 0-0-1-2 in its last three conference games and haven’t swept a conference series since its first one against Wisconsin on Nov. 1.

The Nittany Lions still have Michigan and Notre Dame trailing in the Big Ten standings meaning every game is crucial to win.