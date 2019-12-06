Penn State headed into Yost Ice Arena on Friday night looking for its first win in the building since November 2014.

When the final horn sounded, the Nittany Lions’ winless streak at Michigan was extended to nine games. The Wolverines dominated the blue and white from start to finish, winning 4-1.

Michigan moved the puck at will for stretches throughout the game, especially in the first period. The Nittany Lions seemed to be chasing for most of the game, never able to gain control.

Early in first, Michigan center Luke Morgan scored a short-handed goal on a breakaway. The Nittany Lions left Morgan uncovered, and the redshirt junior took care of business to give the Wolverines the early lead.

Michigan extended its lead midway through the second, as left wing Johnny Beecher beat Penn State goaltender Peyton Jones through the five-hole. The Wolverines added to their lead in the third, as defenseman Cam York buried the puck into the net during a power play.

Jones was substituted out of the game following the third goal, and backup Oskar Autio entered the contest. The Nittany Lions then emptied the net with six minutes remaining.

Michigan left wing Jake Slaker hit the empty net to put the icing on the cake. Penn State responded, however, as left wing Alex Limoges would break the shutout with a goal late in the third period, but it was too little too late.

Jones steps up early

Penn State came out of the gates visibly sluggish. The Wolverines penetrated the Nittany Lions’ zone with ease in the first twenty minutes, and continued to crash the Nittany Lions’ net.

Peppered with tough shots, goaltender Peyton Jones was able to limit the damage to one goal.

In total, Michigan had 28 shots in the first period, half of them on target.

Michigan was able to carry the puck through the middle of the offensive zone, but Jones flashed the glove and came up with several big saves.

The senior held the puck well too, preventing any second chances for the Wolverines.

Sloppy special teams

The Nittany Lions did not play well on the man-disadvantage or man-advantage on Friday night.

While Michigan made the most of its opportunities, Penn State struggled to capitalize.

The Nittany Lions were shutout on the power play, going 0-for-3. Penn State also allowed a short-handed goal on its first man-advantage situation of the game.

The penalty kill was a little bit more successful, going 4-for-5. However, the Nittany Lions’ defense continued to put their goaltenders in tough spots.

Dominated in all phases

With the loss, Penn State has now dropped consecutive games for the first time this season. The Nittany Lions lost to UMass Lowell 3-2 last Saturday.

Michigan beat the Nittany Lions in all phases, out-shooting Penn State 36-35 and winning six more faceoffs.

The Wolverines’ fourth goal from Slaker gave them one short-handed, even-strength, power-play and empty-net goal in the matchup.