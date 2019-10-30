Cole Caulfield. Alex Turcotte. Dylan Holloway.

This is not the Wisconsin team of old.

This Badger squad is filled with high-end talent that should make it a serious contender down the road.

And while Penn State has underperformed this season, it is right there talent-wise with Wisconsin, making this week’s series a potential Big Ten Championship preview.

Turcotte and Caulfield stand out, as both were top-15 picks in this year’s NHL Draft, with Turcotte going No. 5 to the Los Angeles Kings and Caulfield going No. 15 to the Montreal Canadiens.

So far, they’ve lived up to the hype.

Caulfield has seven goals and two assists in six games, while Turcotte has three goals and five assists in four games. He missed this past weekend’s series with an illness.

They each bring a unique style that Penn State is aware of.

“Caulfield’s a shooter. A finisher. A right-hand shot who’s deadly. We have to be aware of him…” Guy Gadowsky said. “Turcotte’s a little different. A little bit more of a passer all around.”

Penn State has been a team that has put plenty of emphasis on the defense, and they have to keep an eye on those two.

“Just knowing they’re out there. They’ve had a pretty good start…” defenseman Cole Hults said. “Just trying to take their time and space, especially Caulfield and Turcotte. Those two are the biggest names coming in.”

These two players are freshmen, so a lot of Nittany Lions haven’t had much experience against them.

But Hults is familiar with Turcotte, as both were a part of development camp with the Los Angeles Kings this summer.

“He’s a really skilled player. He’s someone you want on your team,” Hults said. “He doesn’t just have that skill, he has that bite to his game.”

But Wisconsin isn’t a two-person team.

Holloway is also a very talented freshman and is expected to be a first-round pick in next year’s NHL Draft.

The Badgers also have Sean Dhoogie, who has been a thorn in Penn State’s side over the years.

And their talent doesn’t stop at the forward position.

K’Andre Miller and Wyatt Kalynuk lead the Badger defense, with both being offensively talented as well.

“[Caulfield and Turcotte] aren’t the only players they have. You gotta remember they were pretty talented last year,” Gadowsky said. “I think they also have two of the most talented defensemen we see. So it’s not just focusing on those two freshmen. They are very high profile, and very deservingly, everybody knows about them. But their team is a lot more than that.”

While both teams have plenty of hype and talent, they have each been uneven.

The Badgers are 4-2-0 coming in, with losses to Boston College and Clarkson. But, they swept ranked Minnesota Duluth.

Penn State is 4-1-0 with a disappointing loss to Alaska and a subpar performance against Robert Morris last weekend.

Penn State knows they need to pick it up, and a series with this much stakes this early in the season could be beneficial.

“If you can, it can be aided by a team like Wisconsin coming to town,” Gadowsky said. “Right now, this could be a welcome thing.”