Men's hockey vs. Alaska-Fairbanks, Myllari (4)
Buy Now

Kris Myllari (4) skates with the puck during the men’s hockey game against Alaska-Fairbanks at the Pegula Ice Arena on Oct. 17, 2019. The No. 9 Nittany Lions defeated the Nanooks, 7-0.

 Ken Minamoto

Another Penn Stater has turned pro, as former Nittany Lion defenseman Kris Myllari inked a deal for the 2020-21 season with the Utah Grizzlies, the ECHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.

During his time in Happy Valley, Myllari racked up the most goals for a defenseman in program history with 19, and his 62 points are the second-most for a blueliner.

Myllari also holds the school record for most blocked shots with 320.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags