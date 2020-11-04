Another Penn Stater has turned pro, as former Nittany Lion defenseman Kris Myllari inked a deal for the 2020-21 season with the Utah Grizzlies, the ECHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche.

Rookie defenseman Kris Myllari agrees to terms with @UtahGrizzlies https://t.co/n7W3PYj8vT — ECHL (@ECHL) November 4, 2020

During his time in Happy Valley, Myllari racked up the most goals for a defenseman in program history with 19, and his 62 points are the second-most for a blueliner.

Myllari also holds the school record for most blocked shots with 320.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE