Men's hockey vs. Alaska-Fairbanks, Coach Gadowsky
Buy Now

Head Coach Guy Gadowsky looks toward the play during the men’s hockey game against Alaska-Fairbanks at the Pegula Ice Arena on Oct. 17, 2019. The No. 9 Nittany Lions defeated the Nanooks, 7-0.

 Ken Minamoto

Usually the Penn State schedule doesn't come out until the summer, but this one game is a little bit special.

The Nittany Lions will take on North Dakota in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game next October in Nashville.

This will be the first ever meeting between Penn State and North Dakota.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags