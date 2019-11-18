Usually the Penn State schedule doesn't come out until the summer, but this one game is a little bit special.

The Nittany Lions will take on North Dakota in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game next October in Nashville.

#SMASHVILLE WE'RE COMING FOR YA!! 🎸🎸Penn State and @UNDmhockey set to meet for the first-time ever at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Bridgestone Arena!! #WeAre #HockeyValley📰 https://t.co/PTVYMiiwwH pic.twitter.com/vb9L6r6X5D — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) November 18, 2019

This will be the first ever meeting between Penn State and North Dakota.