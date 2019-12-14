With Friday night’s win by Penn State, both teams continued their opposite trajectories, as Notre Dame’s struggles continued.

But the Fighting Irish weren’t going to stay down for long.

Notre Dame bounced back with a big 3-0 win over Penn State, led by the strong play of goaltender Cale Morris, who made 37 saves on the night.

Early Controversy

The Fighting Irish scored first on a goal by Max Ellis, but then it looked like the Nittany Lions got the answer.

Later in the first period, Paul DeNaples beat Morris with a snap shot from the point, but the referee immediately waved it off.

The officials then went to review it, and after review, the call on the ice stood.

The refs deemed that Sam Sternschein, who was parked in front of the net, impaired Morris from making the save.

There was no contact on the play, but Sternschein being in the crease caused the refs to deem it no goal.

Morris’ resurgence

Cale Morris had been uncharacteristically struggling prior to this weekend’s series. While he took the loss, giving up three goals on Friday, it was still a better performance compared to previous games.

But on Saturday Morris returned to his elite style of play.

He made 37 saves on the night, and just didn’t allow Penn State to get close to the back of the net.

The defense also had a strong night, not giving Penn State any real quality chances.

The early goal would have been enough, but the Fighting Irish put up two more, one by Alex Steeves and one by Graham Slaggert, to really put it away.

Heading to the break

Even with the loss, Penn State still owns a five-point lead in the Big Ten heading into the break with both Ohio State and Michigan State idle this weekend.

Penn State will begin the second half with some nonconference games against Niagara and Robert Morris, so there’s a window for other teams to climb up with Saturday’s loss.