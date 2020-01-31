Penn State dropped Friday’s game against the Irish in a shootout, giving up the extra Big Ten standings point.

Cam Burke’s game-winner sealed the point for Notre Dame in a 3-3 final.

Early in the game, Penn State broke down defensively and Notre Dame’s Mike O’Leary scored a tap-in goal to put the Irish up 1-0.

Penn State got some dangerous chances as the period went on, several of which were created by a power play that got the momentum going.

A Tyler Gratton screen allowed Nikita Pavlychev to finally break through, tying the game at one apiece.

A great passing sequence from Nate Sucese and Max Sauvé nearly resulted in a 2-on-1 goal but Sauvé hit the crossbar, keeping the game even.

After pressuring Notre Dame heavily in the beginning of the second period, Sam Sternschein poked in his team-leading 12th goal of the year to put the Nittany Lions up 2-1.

Matt Hellickson answered with a laser in the slot soon after, beating Peyton Jones blocker side.

Jones made a clutch breakaway stop midway through the period to keep up the momentum for Penn State.

Gratton opened up the third period by redirecting an Alex Stevens shot from the point to take a 3-2 lead.

Notre Dame lost a late coach’s challenge after Jones was pushed into the net, but the Irish’s Michael Graham scored to push the game to overtime with less than two minutes to play.

Both overtime periods ended scoreless. In the shootout, Burke’s lone goal in the seventh round sealed the game for Notre Dame.

Sam Stern-shines

As we approach February, Sternschein remains the leading goal scorer on the team, a

He has already surpassed his previous high of nine goals and still has at least seven games to play.

The increased offensive production has been a welcome surprise for a Penn State offense that has had a few dud games throughout the season.

Cale Morris continues to haunt Penn State

After some intense battles over the years with Morris, Penn State was unable to beat Morris’ club despite 49 shots. They also failed to score on seven shootout attempts.

Despite having a down year this season, the senior continues to shut down the Nittany Lions offense.

His .910 save percentage this season is a drastic shift from the .930 percentage he recorded last year through 35 games.