No. 10 Penn State sured up some of its flaws from game one in its second matchup against No. 11 Minnesota on Friday.

The Nittany Lions competed much better in the faceoff circle, winning 48.3% of the faceoffs as they outshot Minnesota 36-27 and played solid defense, blocking 16 shots during the game,

However, they ultimately fell short by a score of 3-2.

The star power of Minnesota was too much for Penn State, though, with senior Jack LaFontaine stopping 34 of 36 shots and captain Sammy Walker picking up a goal and an assist in the victory for the Gophers.

A solid career start for Souliere

After Oskar Autio surrendered four goals to the Golden Gophers last night, Guy Gadowsky turned to freshman Liam Souliere for the second game of the series.

The Gophers took advantage of Souliere early, netting two goals in the first period, and one in the waning seconds.

Souliere, however, did not get much help from his defense, being left all alone for two of the three Gopher goals.

He also made a few impressive stops including a one-on-one save in the first period, along with sliding across his crease to stymie a cross-crease attempt late in the second.

Penn State struggles on the penalty kill

After stopping both power play attempts by Minnesota in the first game, the Gophers were able to convert on two of their three power play tries this game.

The first goal came with only one second left on the power play after Scott Reedy snuck one past Souliere.

The second goal, though, came off the tape of Brannon McManus when he rifled one over the shoulder of Souliere.

The only one Minnesota did not find the back of the net on was the third power play, which lasted only a few seconds after a 4-on-4 ended.

Kevin Wall continues goal streak against Minnesota

After scoring the lone Penn State goal in the game prior, Kevin Wall was back at it again for the Nittany Lions on Friday night.

Wall now has nine points in his career and six of them have come against the Gophers, after he snuck a backhand past Jack LaFontaine in the third period.

However, it took the Carolina Hurricane prospect eight shots before he found the back of the net.

Regardless, though, Wall scored in his third straight game against Minnesota dating back to last season.