Through 12 games, Penn State’s leading scorer is not who anyone predicted.

Sam Sternschein leads the Nittany Lions with nine goals, two of which he netted on Friday night against Ohio State. The blue and white defeated the Buckeyes 5-4 in big part to the junior’s pair of goals and his assist.

Sternschein scored the opening goal of the contest, a perfectly executed tip-in off a wrist shot from defenseman Cole Hults. The right wing was in the perfect position just outside the crease, giving him the advantage over Ohio State goaltender Tommy Nappier.

Sternschein added another goal late in the third period, burying the puck into the empty net. The goal was Penn State’s fifth of the contest, which proved to be crucial down the stretch.

“I think he had a bit of fortune tonight because of playing the right way,” Guy Gadowsky said.

Playing the “right way” has been a work in progress for Sternschein, who did not record the same offensive production during his first two seasons in Happy Valley. The veteran has already matched his scoring total from last season, a campaign in which he played in 39 games.

“It’s been a bit of a process, but I think he’s starting to understand how good he can be when he just really simplifies his game,” Gadowsky said. “It’s easy to say, it’s difficult to do, but he seems to really be embracing it.”

Sternschein sputtered in the scoring department during his first two seasons with Penn State, but showed flashes of high-level offensive play. Gadowsky believes Sternschein struggled to define a simple style of play, which he has found this season.

“When he came in, everybody knew about his talent and his skill,” Gadowksy said. “I think his challenge was to play a higher quality game more consistently.”

Gadowsky felt Sternschein also played a big role on defense in Friday’s win, helping slow down an Ohio State attack that scored two goals in the final two minutes of play and was digging for an equalizer in the contest’s waning moments.

“I thought he actually played really well in the defensive zone,” Gadowsky said.

The coach believes Sternschein’s scoring ability is rooted in his play at the other end of the ice. While the two may seem unrelated, Sternschein’s straightforward game from board to board has paid dividends.

“When he defines his game well, [a] very simplistic definition of what he does, he seems to just be really, really good,” Gadowsky said. “It seems to affect both ends of the ice for him.”

After recording his second multi-goal performance in the last three games on Friday, Sternschein has recognized that everything is clicking for him on the ice.

“It’s all coming together now,” Sternschein said. “I wouldn’t say I’ve changed much, just got bigger, stronger, faster this summer and it seems to be paying off right now.”