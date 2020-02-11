Penn State goaltender Peyton Jones was awarded the Big Ten Third Star of the Week on Tuesday following his performance against Ohio State last weekend.

Jones posted a .924 save percentage and a 2.40 goals against average in the Nittany Lions 1-0-1 series against the Buckeyes. Penn State and Ohio State tied 2-2 on Friday night before the Nittany Lions won 6-3 on Saturday.

The recognition marks Jones' second weekly award of the season. He has garnered nine weekly awards in his collegiate career, the most by a single player in program history