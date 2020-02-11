Penn State Men's Hockey Vs. Michigan State, Peyton Jones (31) Dissapointment
Buy Now

Peyton Jones (31) looks on in disappointment after a score on goal by Michigan State Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Pegula Ice Arena.

 James Riccardo

Penn State goaltender Peyton Jones was awarded the Big Ten Third Star of the Week on Tuesday following his performance against Ohio State last weekend.

Jones posted a .924 save percentage and a 2.40 goals against average in the Nittany Lions 1-0-1 series against the Buckeyes. Penn State and Ohio State tied 2-2 on Friday night before the Nittany Lions won 6-3 on Saturday.

The recognition marks Jones' second weekly award of the season. He has garnered nine weekly awards in his collegiate career, the most by a single player in program history

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags