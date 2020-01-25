Connor McMenamin nearly gave Penn State the lead in the third period, but his shot rang off the post.

He didn’t let another opportunity slip in overtime though.

The freshman scores arguably his biggest goal of his career, netting the overtime winner, giving the Nittany Lions the 2-1 win in overtime.

After 60 minutes of tight checking, defensive hockey, the game went into overtime, but with the goal coming during the 5-on-5 period, Penn State gets the full three points and the series split.

Leading the charge

When Penn State needed a goal to break the ice in the second period, the program’s all-time leader in scoring stepped up to the plate.

With under a minute to play in the period, Nate Sucese took a pass from Cule Hults, turned and fired a shot past goaltender John Lethemon.

It may have caught the skate of the defender in front, but regardless, the Nittany Lions got the big goal to go into the third period with the lead.

Short response

Penn State got a power play shortly after the goal, and had a good amount of power play time at the start of the third period.

Instead of taking advantage of it though, the Spartans were the ones to get on the board, as Tommy Apap scored on a breakaway 23 seconds into the period.

The Nittany Lions had all of the momentum, but just like that Michigan State reversed momentum, making it anyone’s game in third.

Peyton’s phenomenal play

With how Lethemon has been playing in net for the Spartans, it was clear that Peyton Jones would have to be on top of his game if Penn State were to have a chance.

Well he certainly did his part.

Jones made 42 saves on the night, keeping the Nittany Lions in the game throughout.

In the third period, Jones stopped many flurries, keeping the game tied and forcing the game into overtime.