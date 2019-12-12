As some Penn State players knelt on the ice, watching Notre Dame celebrate the Big Ten Championship, it was clear that feeling wouldn’t be forgotten.

The Nittany Lions travel to South Bend this weekend for the first time since last year’s 3-2 loss in the Big Ten title game.

While some have put the game behind them, some are using it as a little extra motivation.

“Everybody in there hates losing and losing a championship sucks even more,” forward Alex Limoges said. “I know all the returners have little, a little something to prove. So I'm excited.”

Some however are just focused on the games at hand.

“To be honest,” defenseman Kris Myllari said. “I didn't even think about the title aspect till now.”

Even though some Nittany Lions have the last game in mind, this current Fighting Irish team is very different.

“Well they're a little atypical from from what we've seen in the past,” Guy Gadowsky said. “Normally, when we're going into South Bend, we're facing a team that's well above us in goals against and PK and all the defensive statistics. And this year, at the start of the year, when they were really rolling, they actually were doing it with offense as well.”

Notre Dame scored at least four goals in five of its first six games, something that this team is not accustomed.

But the last few weeks, the scoring has dropped.

The Fighting Irish are used to this, but they usually get the defense and goaltending to make it work.

They’re not getting that now either.

Notre Dame has given up at least four goals in each of the past four games, as the Irish have lost five in a row and are winless in their last six.

But even with the recent struggles, Penn State is still looking forward to the same Notre Dame.

“Obviously, we were watching games this weekend. Boston College is extremely good,” Gadowsky said. “I'll tell you that but I think you can expect that they're going to come out swinging. They're going to be really hungry this week to try and improve where they feel they went wrong.”

Even though Penn State scouts the opposing team, it doesn’t look too hard at the results of the game.

“We don't really focus so much on the outcomes. I think it's just their tendencies during games and different plays,” Limoges said. “We know they haven't had the most success. So they're going to really try to come out and show the country that, you know that that wasn't them that there's you know, that the powerhouse that they are so we have to be ready to start the fight now, work right off the get go.”

Penn State has had trouble at Notre Dame in the past, but after finally winning at Michigan last week, and with the Irish’s struggles, Penn State is coming in with plenty of confidence.

"They are a beatable team,” Limoges said. “They have had great success in the past and their rank and especially against us. But I think we're seeing that other teams can beat them and we know we're a good team, too.”