Any time you can tie a record it is special.

Tying two records in one night is historical, but tying three program records in one night is something of legends.

That was the position sophomore forward Connor McMenamin found himself in Friday night when he tallied three assists in the first period, four assists in the game and five points in the game after he lit the lamp on an empty net goal late in the third period en route to a 5-4 win over Wisconsin.

McMenamin entered the game with only six points on the year. He had netted three goals while assisting on three others.

However, McMenamin more than doubled his assist total while nearly doubling his total point total for the whole season.

Guy Gadowsky said that even though McMenamin tallied five points tonight, he was still impressed by other facets of his game and that he feels McMenamin was rewarded for his tough play.

“He gets points because he plays the right way,” Gadowsky said. “If you ask the players on the team and the coaching staff who is the best defensive forward, his name, I promise, will be brought up.”

McMenamin’s linemates also had a strong night with Aarne Talvitie finding the back of the net twice and adding one helper, while Kevin Wall also tallied a goal and an assist himself.

Similar to former Nittany Lion captain Brandon Biro’s ability to take over a game, a lot of McMenamin’s success can be credited to his line simply because of how difficult it is to single handedly dominate a game alone in the Big Ten.

“What Brandon [Biro] had was a great line,” Gadowsky said. “Aarne played in a manner that he wanted to be a leader… McMenamin had an excellent game, Wall had another strong game, and when you have everybody on your line going… then you have individuals that stand out.”

McMenamin certainly stood out Friday night, and he also credited his linemates.

He feels a lot of their success stems from them being friends off the ice as well as the continuity, since the line of McMenamin, Wall and Talvitie has been a line that’s been together for a majority of the season.

“We were put together from the start and we've been fortunate enough to stay together,” McMenamin said. “I think where it really stems from is, you know, we're really, really good friends off the ice and I think it translates over to the ice; we just know where each other is going to be. The communication factor for our line is always huge.”

He also credited his linemates for the amount of points he was able to put up.

“I was in the right place at the right time a couple times,” McMenamin said. “I got to give all my credit to them.”

McMenamin’s success goes far beyond the five points he tallied, though.

After each game, Gadowsky presents one player with Thor’s Hammer, which represents a player who not only had a good game but also a player who had perseverance.

“The Thor Hammer today was given to Connor McMenamin,” Gadowsky said. “Not necessarily because of the points, but because of those reasons: mental toughness, perseverance, doing the right thing.”

The little things that he does all over the ice doesn’t go unnoticed among his teammates and coaches.

Gadowsky noted how he takes hits, hustles and is one of the more solid defensive players on the team.

Seeing players like McMenamin ascend to levels where he will go down in the Penn State record books is something Gadowsky treasures as a coach.

“I can’t say enough about his game,” Gadowsky said. “When you see guys like that rewarded offensively it’s really nice.”

