Forget what you think you know about this year’s team. None of that matters anymore.

When Penn State took the opening faceoff against Wisconsin, that “Penn State Hockey” everyone's always talking about came to fruition.

“That was absolutely the closest game that we’ve had to what we’re used to and how we want to play and our identities, for sure,” Guy Gadowsky said.

Everything went right for the Nittany Lions. Peyton Jones stood on his head making several sprawling saves. The offense was moving the puck and tiring the Badgers out. The defense tightly contested one of the nation’s youngest and most dangerous offenses.

“We never really got to the way we wanted to play because of the way they played us,” Wisconsin coach Tony Granato said. “I know it looks like we had a lot of shots, but I don’t know if we had a screen shot [or tip] all night.”

That was a problem for the Badgers. Jones, who leads the Big Ten in save percentage, swallowed everything that came his way. Only Cole Caufield, the Big Ten leader in goals, was able to beat him on a late period power play. Jones got revenge later in the second when he robbed Caufield of a goal with his glove.

“When I make some big saves, I think it gives confidence to the guys,” Jones said. “I’m going back there and they’re going to play for me. They’re making nice plays am I’m going to play for them so we definitely give each other confidence for sure.”

Coming into the season, the defense was Penn State’s biggest focus for improvement. While the Badgers’ shot total was relatively high, they took very few high-danger shots that had a chance of finding the net.

“Boy, they’re good,” Gadowsky said. “I thought we did really well. They still had close to 40 shots and they’re extremely skilled. Even if you play close to a perfect game, they’re going to get their chances because of that. I thought it was a really good team defensive effort.”

On the other side of the ice, the Nittany Lions were firing on all cylinders. The team had 11 different point getters with four of them earning multiple. While Wisconsin goalie Daniel Lebedeff hasn’t had a great start to his season, Penn State exposed him. They scored about a minute into both the first and second periods, picking gaping patches of empty net to fire the puck into.

The freshman line of Connor MacEachern, Connor McMenamin and Tyler Gratton was very notable on offense, buzzing around and making crisp, hard passes to breakout of the zone. Once on offense, the spacing and aggressiveness in the slot made for several chances to extend the lead.

“The coaching staff is extremely impressed because they've been able to play at a high tempo,” Gadowsky said, “and when we were really struggling with identity - when we had very little of it - they probably had more than than anybody, so we've been extremely impressive the job they've done.”