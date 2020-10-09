The void left in hockey fans’ hearts following the recent conclusion of the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs will soon be filled by the start of the Big Ten season.

The conference announced Tuesday that the men’s hockey season is set to begin Nov. 13 with a 24-game conference schedule — but with an added bonus.

Arizona State, the NCAA’s newest team whose inaugural season was in 2015-16, will essentially be an honorary Big Ten team, as the program is slated to play four games against each team for a 28-game season.

There is a lot to unpack about this decision.

First, this is great news if you’re a Big Ten hockey fan or even a college hockey fan in general.

Penn State has already seen the Sun Devils six times, facing them in three two-game series from the 2016-17 season to 2018-19.

The Nittany Lions took the first five games, outscoring Arizona State 32-11 in the process, but the Sun Devils took the most recent game 4-3 in overtime.

Penn State fans might remember that loss as the game that ruined Penn State’s perfect 6-0 record and in which Evan Barratt scored that show stopping lacrosse-style goal.

But the Sun Devils have grown as a program since Penn State played them last.

They finished with a 22-11-3 overall record last season — including going 12-2-2 at home — and finished No. 13 in the USCHO poll.

The young club would be a tough task for a Penn State team that is likely to be significantly weaker than last year’s squad.

The departure of key players like starting goaltender Peyton Jones and Big Ten Player of the Year Cole Hults will leave a tough void to fill, so playing a team like the Sun Devils will prove a tough but important task for the Nittany Lions.

The opportunity for Arizona State to play in the Big Ten could be huge for its program, and could be a step in the right direction if the team is to ever join a conference.

The team is not eligible for the Big Ten Tournament, which seems like a missed opportunity.

This year has already been weird enough.

How could “Big Ten Champions Arizona State” possibly be that much weirder?

Despite the seemingly obvious push to demand respect among the college hockey landscape, I’m not sure the Big Ten is the right conference for the school.

The way the Big Ten’s press release is worded, it seems as though Arizona State will only be playing road games this year.

Assuming the team plays four games per trip instead of two trips of two games, the Sun Devils will have to travel a total of over 22,000 miles including travel to and from the rinks.

As part of the Big Ten's re-start announcement, Arizona State will play every Big Ten team twice, on the road. Here's approximately how far away ASU is from every B1G school: 1,939 miles — PSU1,652 — UM1,622 — MSU1,278 — Minny1,393 — UW1,517 — ND1,664 — OSU — David Eckert (@davideckert98) October 6, 2020

That’s a lot of travel.

It would be a tough task to pull off in a normal year, but even more so in one infested by a global pandemic and one that saw major cuts to collegiate sports programs across the nation.

Dumping a ton of money into traveling to seven schools all over 1,000 miles away seems like an odd decision.

Arizona State has already said they will be following the same safety protocols as the rest of the conference.

That means “daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition,” according to the press release.

Luckily for the program, there are only 140 active positive cases among the student body as of Oct. 5, which is low compared to another big state school like Penn State with over 500 active cases.

While college hockey should be easier to manage than a sport like football, which has far more players to keep track of, it is unclear whether or not the conference will be able to make sure players are not only tested, but that they don’t test positive.

With only 27 players on Penn State’s roster, a coronavirus outbreak among the team would be devastating and could cancel several games if it spreads enough.

Assuming the disease stays under control, this will be a really fun season for all teams in the Big Ten this year.

No out-of-conference blowouts or boring exhibition games — just fast-paced conference action to start the season.

It will be interesting to see how it pans out for the Sun Devils, who will likely have some sort of travel fatigue as the season presses on.

This could also push not only the expansion of hockey out west, but cause Big Ten schools like Iowa or Northwestern to follow in Illinois’ footsteps and work on developing a hockey program in the coming years.

But that’s probably just some wishful thinking for the time being.

Now, can we please get a push for some Pac-12 hockey?