After splitting its last two games with Michigan, Penn State will look to continue its recent winning ways in its second home series of the season against No. 20 Arizona State this Friday and Sunday.

Puck drop for Friday’s game is 6 p.m. EST while Sunday’s game will start at 2 p.m. EST.

Both games can be streamed at https://www.btnplus.com/ and on the Big Ten Network+ app.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE