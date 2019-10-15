Junior defenseman Cole Hults has been named the Big Ten’s Third Star of the Week after a four-goal opening weekend.

Announced on Tuesday morning, this is the first time in his career Hults has earned weekly recognition. He was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team earlier this preseason after being an honorable mention last year.

In Penn State’s first game against Sacred Heart, Hults was the first defenseman in the team’s history to record a hat-trick and finished the weekend with four goals and five points.

Hults is tied for the Big Ten lead in goals with four, which also ranks second in the country.

Following the series against Sacred Heart, Hults is now fifth on the Penn State all-time points list for defenseman with three.