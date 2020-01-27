Following a series split against Michigan State last week, Penn State rose one spot to No. 8 in the USCHO Division I Men's Poll, the latest of which was released on Monday.

The Nittany Lions fell to the Spartans 4-2 on Friday night before winning 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night, dropping their overall record to 17-8-1. Penn State is now the highest among all Big Ten teams ranked in the poll.

Cornell remains as the No. 1 team in the nation, receiving 40 first-place votes. No. 2 North Dakota and No. 3 Minnesota State also received first-place votes.