Men's Hockey v Michigan, Sucese (14) skates after puck
Buy Now

Forward, Nate Sucese (14) chases after the puck during the game against Michigan at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. Penn State tied Michigan 4-4, and the Wolverines took the extra Big Ten point in 3-on-3 OT.

 James Leavy

Following a series split against Michigan State last week, Penn State rose one spot to No. 8 in the USCHO Division I Men's Poll, the latest of which was released on Monday.

The Nittany Lions fell to the Spartans 4-2 on Friday night before winning 2-1 in overtime on Saturday night, dropping their overall record to 17-8-1. Penn State is now the highest among all Big Ten teams ranked in the poll.

Cornell remains as the No. 1 team in the nation, receiving 40 first-place votes. No. 2 North Dakota and No. 3 Minnesota State also received first-place votes.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags