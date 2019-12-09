Following a series split against Michigan last week, Penn State fell to No. 7 in the USCHO Division I Men's Poll, the latest of which was released on Monday.

The Nittany Lions lost to the Wolverines 4-1 on Friday night before winning 3-1 on Saturday night, dropping their overall record to 12-5. Penn State was ranked No. 6 in last week’s poll.

The Nittany Lions are now the second-highest among all Big Ten teams ranked in the poll. Ohio State was ranked sixth in Monday's poll, as the Buckeyes are 10-4-2 on the season.

Minnesota State remains as the No. 1 team in the nation, receiving 43 first-place votes. No. 2 North Dakota and No. 3 Cornell also received first-place votes.