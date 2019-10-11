Second-year Nittany Lion Evan Bell is looking forward to his first full year at Penn State, and delivered a convincing performance in Sunday’s scrimmage.

After scoring one goal in 21 games last season, Bell netted two against Ottawa to lead his team to a dominant 5-0 win and for that, he's the Daily Collegian's Athlete of the Week.

His first goal kicked off the scoring between the teams and was scored off of a rebound in front of the net. The goal was assisted by Tyler Gratton and Connor MacEachern.

The second goal was set up by a subtle drop pass from Evan Barratt. Bell picked up the puck in the slot and lasered it past the left shoulder of the Gee Gee’s goaltender.

Bell is typically more of a puck handling defender, but appears to have improved his skating and offensive skills. Bell also got a penalty in the exhibition, having only three last year.

If Sunday is any indication, we could be seeing his name on the score sheet more often. The Michigan native had one goal and eight assists last year.

Bell was held out of the first semester of last hockey season after he transferred from Merrimack. In the games he did play, he looked like he was developing into a top defensive player.

The team kicks off its season against Sacred Heart Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. from Pegula.