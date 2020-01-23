There are no easy matchups in the Big Ten, but Michigan State had always been the closest thing to it.

The Spartans were always the odd-team out in an otherwise competitive conference, finishing in last place in each of the last three seasons.

That is far from the case this season. This is a different Michigan State team.

With everything at stake, this weekend’s series at East Lansing might be the most difficult and most important of the entire season for Penn State.

It’s tough to beat the same team over and over again, but the past three years haven’t been too difficult for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions own an 8-3-1 record against the Spartans the last three seasons, never dropping a series in the process.

But earlier this season, Penn State and Michigan State split. That isn’t uncommon, but it just felt different.

The Nittany Lions were shutout 2-0 to open that series, and even though it got plenty of chances, it realized that it wasn’t going to be as easy as years past.

On Tuesday, Gadowsky alluded to the fact that even with the loss, it was still a really strong performance overall.

But to that point, that level of play had been good enough to beat Michigan State with relative ease in years past.

But against this year’s team, it wasn’t enough.

“Maybe it gives us optimism that says we did that then,” Gadowsky said. “They’re a lot better than we anticipated. That’s in the back of your mind but you still have to face every game, like I don’t care if they’re 60th in the Pairwise or 1st. You have to play your best game.”

The Spartans are in this place right now thanks in large part to goaltender John Lethmon, who has a .187 GAA and a .943 save percentage.

Penn State is no stranger to playing against hot goalies, and that often is its kryptonite.

The way the Spartans have been playing makes this one of the Nittany Lions’ most difficult series remaining on their schedule.

Yes, they head to Columbus to take on 1st place Ohio State in a few weeks, but it’s a type of matchup that is familiar, plus Penn State has pretty good success there in the past.

It won’t be easy to get points in this series, but after last weekend’s series against Michigan, it’ll be necessary.

Ignoring the usual January slumps that Penn State is trying to avoid, it’s just important to not drop games in a row at this point.

The Nittany Lions entered last weekend’s series in 1st place in the conference, and ended it tied for second.

Another losing effort in the series could make it extremely difficult to get back into the top-2 spots in the conference.

Penn State knows too well how important home-ice is in the tournament. Its last two runs in the Big Ten Tournament ended on the road at Notre Dame. If those games were at home, who knows what would have happened?

A top-2 seed guarantees home-ice through the semifinals, and the No. 1 seed not only guarantees home-ice throughout, but it also gives a bye through the 1st round.

It’ll be extremely difficult for Penn State to get to that point if it doesn’t leave East Lansing with something.

This series at Michigan State could decide Penn State’s season — a sentiment that most people would not expect to say the past four years.