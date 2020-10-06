After originally voting to postpone the start of the college hockey season, Penn State fans got their first indication as to when the Nittany Lions could retake the ice.

The Big Ten announced on Tuesday that the hockey season will begin as soon as Nov. 13.

"We are thankful to the Big Ten and each individual university for the sacrifices they've made to allow our hockey season to begin this semester," Guy Gadowsky told GoPSUSports. "We have been working extremely hard within Penn State's safety protocols since returning to campus and are looking forward to getting back to competition come mid-November."

As a part of this season, each team will have a 24-game conference schedule, and each school will play Arizona State for four games at the respective Big Ten venues.

The season will wrap up March 18-20 with the Big Ten Tournament, which will be slightly different in format than past years.

It will be a one-weekend, single-elimination tournament, featuring all seven schools, just like the conference did for the first four years of its existence.

The protocols that were developed by the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force will be followed by all the conference teams and Arizona State.

Protocols include daily antigen testing and enhanced cardiac screening

Each team's schedules, times and television designations will be released at a future date.

