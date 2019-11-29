Liam Folkes’ first career hat trick propelled Penn State to a dominant win.

Goalie Oskar Autio picked up his first career win as the Nittany Lions topped Merrimack 7-0.

Penn State got out to a strong opening period, outshooting the Warriors 15-3. Folkes grabbed two goals to head into the second period hot, and the team didn’t let up.

Folkes added his third of the game, Penn State’s first hat trick since Cole Hults recorded one in the season opener against Sacred Heart.

Kris Myllari added his first of the season from a shot off the blue line, followed by a lucky bounce from Evan Barratt to take a 5-0 lead.

In the final frame, Denis Smirnov netted his fifth of the year to extend the lead to six. Penn State was given a five-minute power play to close the game and Alex Stevens knuckled his second goal of the season past the keeper for the touchdown victory.

The Nittany Lions picked up its second shutout of the year, and have victories in all three of their road games this year.

Autio records shutout

After a tough game against Alaska Fairbanks in his only showing of the year, Autio came back and looked confident for the Nittany Lions.

While he wasn’t tested often, he stopped all 16 Warrior shots en route to not only his first career win, but also his first shutout as well.

He is the first Penn State goaltender to record a shutout in their first victory.

Myllari shows up on the scoresheet

While Myllari’s goal totals have been dropping each season, he finally broke through for his first goal of the season and 18th of his career.

Myllari had four assists coming into the game but has had trouble getting the puck to the net this season. Merrimack goalie Troy Kobryn never saw the 55-footer from the blue line as it whizzed past his left side.

The senior is coming off a 21 point season but has lots of season left to top that point plateau.

Chasing goalies

In 14 games this season, Penn State has caused the other team to change goalies on four occasions.

The Nittany Lions’ offense was too much for Merrimack, as the Warriors changed goaltenders after Penn State took a 5-0 lead. The Warriors hadn’t given up more than three goals since Oct. 19 against RIT.

The Nittany Lions also chased the Minnesota goaltender with a 5-1 lead, the Alaska Fairbanks goalie after a 4-0 lead and the Sacred Heart keeper after a 5-1 lead.