Blake Gober’s first experience playing hockey didn’t involve ice, sticks or pucks.

Using a mouse and a keyboard, Gober and his childhood friend began playing the Backyard Hockey computer game at the age of six.

While Backyard Hockey wasn’t Gober’s first or only exposure to the sport he now plays for Penn State, it’s what made him interested in playing hockey. He and his friend began taking lessons two weeks after playing the game for the first time, launching Gober into what would become unusual journey.

“My mom was all for it, just because she’s a big sports fan too,” Gober said. “So, she was pretty pumped to get me into it.”

A native of Colleyville, Texas, a suburb of Dallas and Fort Worth, Gober played football and hockey as a kid. He played the former until just prior to his freshman year of high school, when hockey became his sole athletic focus.

“I loved playing football,” Gober said. “I was pretty good at it until everyone else starting growing and I stayed the same size.”

A Dallas Stars fan, Gober credits the Stars for helping grow hockey’s popularity in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area, a nontraditional hockey market.

“When they won the [Stanley] Cup in [1999], [it] was huge,” Gober, who was four years old at the time of the championship, said. “Now again that we have guys like [Jamie] Benn and [Tyler] Seguin and big-time players, I think it helps, a lot.”

According to USA Hockey, there were 5,932 registered ice hockey players in Texas in 1998-99. That number grew to 7,060 players the following year and swelled to 15,026 by 2017-18, according to FanSided.

Dallas recently hosted the 2020 Winter Classic against Nashville at the Cotton Bowl stadium in front of 85,630 spectators, the second-largest crowd in NHL history. The Stars defeated the Predators 4-2.

“It’s a big football city [and] state,” Gober said. “Getting to see a big-time hockey game like that will definitely have some kids wanting to go play hockey.”

Gober left his native Texas and moved to Michigan during his freshman year of high school to play for HoneyBaked Hockey Club. As a member of the youth hockey club in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Gober won a national championship and began to realize his future in the sport.

“It was right around that time that I knew that I wanted to keep doing this and that I could probably play college hockey,” Gober said.

Gober grew up in a Baylor family, as his great-grandfather F.B. Strickland, played football and baseball for the Bears in the 1920s and his grandfather, F.B. Strickland Jr., played baseball for Baylor in the late 1950s.

Gober’s parents are also Baylor graduates, but when it became clear he would pursue college hockey, the university wasn’t an option because it does not sponsor NCAA men’s hockey.

“By the time I wanted to even start thinking about where I would go to college, it was already in the back of my mind that I wanted to play college hockey,” Gober said. “None of the southern schools are really an option for me, so they always knew I’d go somewhere else.”

Gober returned to Texas to finish high school, and then played several seasons of junior hockey in various leagues. He played for the Bloomington Thunder of the United States Hockey League from 2014-2016, when the forward began to draw attention from NCAA programs.

In two campaigns with the Thunder, Gober registered 20 goals and 43 points in 101 career contests. He served as an assistant captain in 2015-16, his best USHL season.

“I always wanted to go to a big school with a big football team that had everything, not just a hockey school,” Gober said. “When Penn State came calling, I knew that’s where I wanted to be.”

The only Texan in program history and one of the few Nittany Lions to hail from the southern U.S., Gober has impacted Penn State in more ways than one. Now a senior, the forward has helped the program both on and off the ice.

“It’s [been] fun to see him improve since my freshman year and really [see] what he means [to the team],” forward Alex Limoges said. “He pushes everybody else to work harder on the ice, especially in the weight room too.”

Gober played 16 games in each of his first two seasons with the Nittany Lions. He exceled during his freshman campaign, registering six points and finishing with a +6 plus-minus.

Gober saw a lot more ice time in 2018-19, playing in 30 matchups while recording three points, all of which were assists.

“He gives his best effort day in and day out,” Limoges said. “It’s just fun seeing what he can do out there.”

With the influx of freshman forwards this season, Gober’s playing time has shrunk drastically. So far, he’s appeared in just two contests.

However, Gober has always found a way to help his fellow Penn State teammates, whether he’s on the ice or on the bench.

“Gober is a guy that has really learned to be incredibly positive,” Guy Gadowsky said. “He’s been probably the best tool that we’ve had to make sure that we have a positive environment even in very tough times, when it’s tough to crack the lineup.”

Gober has helped guide younger players who do not see regular ice time, a situation in which he’s experienced both sides of the coin. Gadowsky believes Gober’s leadership is vital to a team’s chemistry, especially over the course of a long season.

“[Not playing] can be a distraction that can derail a team for good,” Gadowsky said. “What we’ve really appreciated is how he’s taught and mentored anybody, and most players are going to come into that [particular] situation at one point.”

