Cale Morris hasn’t always been the same Cale Morris this season, but he always has that level in him.

On Friday night, that level was prevalent, as it was clear it would take a lot to get a puck past the Notre Dame netminder.

But there’s always a way to beat a talented goalie, and Penn State did that tonight — don’t let him see.

The game ended in a tie with the Fighting Irish taking the extra point in the shootout, but the Nittany Lions probably wouldn’t have gotten to that point if they didn’t get traffic to the net and capitalize on those opportunities.

As defenseman Kris Myllari bluntly put it, “If he sees it, he's going to save it.”

For most of the night, when he saw the puck, he stopped it. But on two occasions, that was made difficult thanks in large part to the play of freshman forward Tyler Gratton.

Nikita Pavlychev got the first goal of the game for Penn State, but that wouldn’t have happened if Gratton wasn’t standing there, not allowing Morris to see.

“Shots like Nikita’s, which wasn’t necessarily a rocket,” Myllari said. “It gets on the net, he doesn’t see it, and it goes in. We have to continue to do that.”

Pav shows the speed, then he shows the shot, with some help from Gratton in front pic.twitter.com/2TqlIMSwSA — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) January 31, 2020

Gratton found the back of the net himself early in the third period, deflecting a shot from in front of Morris.

The Pottstown, Pennsylvania, native has shown flashes of being that physical force, and Friday was exactly what he can bring.

“That’s what he has to do,” Guy Gadowsky said. “He has to play fast and short. He’s high energy. When he’s fresh and moving his feet, he’s excellent.”

There may be times where some players need a boost to get back into a game.

According to Gadowsky, he never has to worry about that with Gratton.

“You have to give him credit,” Gadowsky said. “He’s worked really hard. He’s a guy where you have to pull the reins in, not kick him.”

Two of the three goals were scored because of Gratton’s play in front of the net.

Gadowsky knows everyone has to play like that.

“For us to be successful, that’s the way it’s always been…” Gadowsky said. “We need to get more balanced scoring from everybody. That’s how we’ve been successful. That’s how we’re still built. When we put it all together we usually have success.”

Friday’s game saw more of the depth players step up and contribute, playing the way Penn State wants to play.

If the Nittany Lions want to come back with a win on Saturday, they’ll need other players to play like Gratton did.

“As good as that is to see,” Gadowsky said. “There’s some guys that are used to scoring goals for this team that didn’t tonight and want to get back on track tomorrow.”