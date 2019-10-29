Following another close game Friday night, Penn State will have to be at its best for a chance to beat Wisconsin.

In the previous two games, the Nittany Lions (4-1-0) looked to be in an offensive funk. With what is supposed to be one of the nation’s top offenses, Guy Gadowsky is hoping the beginning of the Big Ten season will be enough to get his team back on track.

“The first question is ‘can you flip a switch?’” Gadoswky said. “And if you can, it probably will be aided by someone like Wisconsin coming to town, especially a Big Ten school. Maybe with a little bit of a kick from a Big Ten team, maybe we’ll get there.”

Atypically from the rest of the country, the Big Ten — specifically Penn State — has a reputation of putting up huge offensive numbers game in and game out. This year, the Nittany Lions don’t look like their traditional self, producing less in opponents’ zones. To Gadowsky, it breaks down to a basic formula.

“You talk about winning indicators, predictive indicators, and the best predictive indicators in college hockey seems to be the goal differentiation along with shot differentiation,” Gadowsky said. “So on teams that give up very little — maybe a 3-1 game for a team that gives up very little is insurmountable whereas other teams, you feel a lot better, a little safer. It’s gotta be something like 6-3.”

Last season, Penn State averaged over four goals per game and scored at least four goals in 28 games. This season, Penn State scored 20 goals in its first three games and has scored just two in its last two games.

“I don't think we’re still where we want to be in terms of how we play, our identity,” Gadowsky said. “I wish it was as easy as just flipping a switch. We have a lot of work to do - that’s the truth.”

Peyton Jones has never been much of a stats tracker, which is no different despite the recent lull.

“To be honest, I don’t worry about numbers and stuff,” Jones said. “That stuff doesn't matter to me. I have one job and that’s to stop the puck. I want to win and if we win, I’m happy.”

Jones has the second-highest Big Ten save percentage with a .942 and a 1.75 GAA in four games this year.

Wisconsin’s offensive talent has emerged to become one of college hockey’s hottest topics. The prominence of freshmen Cole Caufield and Alex Turcotte have set the Badgers apart from much of the country, and defenseman Cole Hults got the chance to train with Caufield this summer.

“I think for us offensively, it’s just going to take time and space away,” Hults said. “[Caufield is] obviously a really skilled player. He plays hard too. He doesn't just have that skill, he’s got that bite to his game too. I think it will be fun to see him and how he does in the college level because briefly in camp, you don’t really get to see much.