Nine members of Penn State's roster are leaving the program this offseason to move on to professional hockey. Seven of them have already signed professional contracts, and two are draft picks hoping to be signed.

Some players should have bright careers ahead of them in the NHL while others may fail to make the cut down the road. This season was possibly the most talent-laden Penn State has had since the program’s inception, but the staying power of players in professional hockey is always up in the air.

Cole Hults - Los Angeles Kings

Hults was chosen by the Kings in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL draft and recently inked a two-year entry-level contract with the club. He will likely emerge as one of the team’s top-4 blueliners in the years to come.

He was a finalist for the Big Ten’s Player of the Year and Defenseman of the Year last season and put up eight goals and 22 assists in 34 games en route to a Big Ten regular-season championship.

While he will most likely start out with the Ontario Reign in the AHL, the Stoughton, Wisconsin, native has shown nothing but consistency and will surely move his way up, with the Kings currently having a tough time in the basement of the NHL standings.

Evan Barratt - Chicago Blackhawks

Even if fans in Chicago don’t recognize the name, they’ve almost definitely seen some of Barratt’s highlights from his time in Happy Valley.

A third-round pick in the 2017 draft, it’s unclear whether Barratt will start with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs or make the Blackhawks right out of camp.

While both are legitimate possibilities, pairing an innovative player like Barratt with the nifty hands of someone like Patrick Kane would be a sight to behold.

With Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome and Kirby Dach all at center, it will be tough for Barratt to make the cut. But, if he plays anything like he did at Penn State, he’ll be sure to amaze the team in Chicago over the next few seasons and earn a consistent spot on the rosters.

Brandon Biro - Buffalo Sabres

As the captain of the Nittany Lions in his senior season, Biro knows a thing or two about leadership and is a beloved athlete among teammates and fans in State College.

Biro signed a two-year entry-level deal with the Sabres organization and has a bit of a history with the club.

Aside from Sabres owner Terry Pegula setting Penn State’s hockey program in motion, Biro was invited to skate at Sabres development camp in 2018.

While he will likely head to the AHL’s Rochester Americans, the Sabres could use some help on the left wing on the third and fourth line in the coming years that could see an opening for Biro.

Nate Sucese - Arizona Coyotes

Penn State’s all-time leader in points is heading to the desert on a one-year entry-level contract.

Sucese scored 61 goals and 140 points in 147 games for a nearly point-per-game rate.

While he will almost certainly start with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners, the Coyotes have one of the weakest fourth lines in the league and could use the kind of stability that Sucese brings.

At only 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, Sucese does not shy away from the physicality of the game and is able to get greasy goals as he often did for the Nittany Lions.

Peyton Jones - Colorado Eagles

Jones is the most recent Nittany Lion to sign a professional contract.

The four-year starter for Penn State will be heading to play for the Avalanche’s AHL affiliate team on a two-year AHL contract.

Jones played a program-record 131 games for the Nittany Lions and recorded 75 wins in that span.

It was somewhat surprising that he hadn’t found a new homecoming off a stellar year in the Big Ten until he signed his deal on May 4.

Both Hunter Miska and Adam Werner essentially split goaltending duties for the Eagles this season. It will be interesting to see where Jones fits on the roster with Werner playing 31 games in his rookie season this year.

RELATED

Liam Folkes - Bakersfield Condors

Folkes is headed to California on a two-year AHL contract.

Despite having a bit of a down year in his final season, the Condors are in desperate need of skilled, offensive forwards which is exactly the type of player to expect in Folkes.

The Ontario native has a quick shot and is always ready to strike, making him a low-risk, high-reward signing that can add depth to any AHL roster.

Like Sucese, he stands only 5-foot-9 but is able to throw his weight around and get physical when needed.

Blake Gober - Meudon Comètes

In an interesting move this offseason, the senior has inked a deal with Meudon of FFHG, Division 2.

Gober will be heading to France to continue his hockey career on an undisclosed contract.

The Texas-born forward played just five games for Penn State in his senior season and finished with three goals and nine assists in 67 games.

Nikita Pavlychev - Pittsburgh Penguins

While a contract has yet to be signed for Pavlychev, there’s still time for the Penguins to make him an offer.

The Yaroslavl, Russia, native had a bit of a disappointing start to his career in Happy Valley after being drafted in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL draft, but quickly turned things around his junior season, netting 14 goals and 15 assists in 39 games.

While not the most technically skilled player, Pavlychev is a two-way forward whose size alone could put him at an advantage to get a deal.

He would most likely start out in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with former teammate Chase Berger, but it is also a possibility he could go down to play for the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers.

Denis Smirnov - Colorado Avalanche

After being drafted by the Avalanche in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Smirnov has fallen off the wagon a bit more every year.

The Moscow-native exploded for 19 goals and 28 assists in his freshman season, but has been unable to eclipse the 30 point mark since then. Most recently, he finished with just eight goals and 14 assists.

While it is possible the Avalanche will take a chance and sign the winger, it seems unlikely at this point.

If anything, he would ink a deal with the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies.