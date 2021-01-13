Men's hockey vs. Ottawa, Wall (21)
Kevin Wall (21) and Ottawa player Marco Azzano (13) look toward the play during the men’s hockey game against the University of Ottawa at the Pegula Ice Arena on Oct. 6, 2019. The Nittany Lions defeated the Gee-Gees, 5-0.

 Ken Minamoto

After dazzling on the ice against Ohio State, Kevin Wall's accomplishments have been recognized by the conference.

The sophomore earned Big Ten Third Star of the Week honors following a pair of multipoint games versus the Buckeyes.

Wall finished the weekend with two goals and two assists while helping the Nittany Lions to a win in their second game of the series.

This is Wall's first career weekly honor and comes on the heels of goalie Oskar Autio being named the conference's third star the previous week.

