Penn State forward Sam Sternschein was named the Big Ten's Third Star on Monday.

The junior recorded a career-high three points in Penn State's win over Ohio State on Friday night. Sternschein scored two goals and registered an assist in the contest.

Within the conference, Sternschein is tied for first with nine goals this season. He leads the Big Ten in game-winning goals with three, which is tied for second nationally.

Michigan State forward Sam Saliba garnered the Big Ten's First Star, while Ohio State forward Tanner Laczynski was named the Second Star.