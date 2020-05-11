Cole Hults was named the 2019-2020 Big Ten Player and Defensive Player of the Year on Monday.

Hults is Penn State’s first Big Ten Player of the Year in program history.

He is also the third Nittany Lion in program history to earn a conference award, following head coach Guy Gadowsky who was named Big Ten Head Coach of the Year for the 2014-2015 season and Trevor Hamilton who was Defensive Player of the Year in the 2017-2018 season.

Hults ended his junior year by earning 30 points, tying the Penn State single-season record for points by a defenseman. He had a career high of eight goals this season, as well as 22 assists, tying A career high from his sophomore year.

Hults signed a two year entry level contract with the Los Angeles Kings in April.