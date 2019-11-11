Following a series split with Michigan State last week, Penn State dropped to No. 8 in the USCHO Division I Men's Poll, the latest of which was released on Monday.

The Nittany Lions lost to the Spartans 2-0 on Friday night before winning 6-4 on Saturday night, dropping their overall record to 7-2 with a 3-1 conference mark. Penn State was ranked No. 6 in last week’s poll.

The Nittany Lions are the second-highest among all Big Ten teams ranked in the poll. Notre Dame was ranked fourth in Monday's poll, as the Fighting Irish are 7-0-1 on the season.

Minnesota State is the new No. 1 team in the nation, receiving 25 first-place votes. No. 2 Denver, No. 3 Cornell, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Massachusetts also received first-place votes.