Penn State dropped three spots to No. 12 in the USCHO Division I Men’s Poll released Monday.

Following the Nittany Lions’ accession into the No. 9 spot from No. 13 last week, Penn State was set back by a hungry Alaska Fairbanks team that stole the second game of the series.

The Nittany Lions pitched a shutout on Friday, then found themselves on the other side of one the next day, dropping the game by a score of 4-0.

Penn State moved to 3-1-0 this weekend, leaving Notre Dame as the only undefeated Big Ten team thus far at 2-0-0. There are currently five ranked teams in the conference, with Notre Dame and Wisconsin coming in at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.