Better late than never.

Penn State got the win in Michigan on Saturday, its first win at Yost Ice Arena since Nov. 21, 2014.

An early start propelled the Nittany Lions over the Wolverines, leading to a 2-1 victory and a weekend series split.

Early redemption

Friday night was not pretty for Penn State, but on Saturday it got off to a much better start.

The Nittany Lions got on the board twice in the opening frame, taking a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Nate Sucese got it started with a power-play goal, one timing a pass from Denis Smirnov with two minutes to go in the period.

Soon after, Evan Barratt broke in by himself and put the puck past the Michigan goaltender.

The goals are significant because Penn State had gone five straight games at Michigan without a goal in the first or second period.

Strong on the kill

Penn State’s penalty kill came to play Saturday. Michigan was 0-4 on the man advantage in the game.

The Nittany Lions weren’t perfect, but timely saves by Peyton Jones and timely defensive plays made the difference.

Jones was strong on the night overall, totaling 42 saves.

The Wolverines got on the board early in the second period, but the defense and Jones shut the door the rest of the way, with a Smirnov empty netter putting it away.

Looking ahead

Penn State had to play in a historically difficult place to play this week, but it doesn’t get easier next week.

The Nittany Lions head to South Bend, Indiana, next weekend for a series with Notre Dame. It’s a rematch of last year’s Big Ten Championship.