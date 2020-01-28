Penn State can comfortably call Cole Hults its No. 1 defenseman.

No one is more consistent on the blue line than Hults, who was taken as the No. 134 pick in the 2017 NHL draft by the Los Angeles Kings.

From the looks of his college career so far, it seems the Kings may have found a steal deep in the fifth round.

The Stoughton, Wisconsin native certainly looks poised for a solid pro career, but still has much room to develop into something even better.

From the time he arrived in Happy Valley, he’s added a sense of stability in the defensive zone that can’t always be seen on the scoresheet.

Hults has the eye and talents for finding and hitting his teammates with crisp passes but is also capable of taking shots himself.

“It’s just kinda throwing pucks at the net,” Hults said. “The forwards know we’re getting it to the net so they’re going there early on and I think that’s why we’ve had success with that.”

Hults has the most points in the Big Ten among defensemen averaging 0.94 goals per game, leading second-place Wyatt Kalynuk by nearly .2 points.

His offensive style of play and puck movement works well with the smart, fast-paced offense Penn State prides itself on. He is especially dangerous on the power play and setting up the offensive system.

Hults came up big this weekend tallying an assist all four goals this weekend, including two assists on both goals against Michigan State Saturday night. He had the primary assist on Connor McMenamin’s overtime winner to avoid the sweep.

“I think it’s just a confidence thing,” Hults said. “I’m a junior now so I’ve been there, it’s not new to me anymore. It’s just gotten easier to play my game.”

He picked up his 24th point over the weekend and now has five goals and 19 assists on the season. Not only was he able to contribute to a win that elevates the team in the standings, but it’s another reminder of how essential Hults has become to the team.

His offensive mindset and playmaking ability allow him to play a key role in contributing on both sides of the ice. It’s difficult to find two-way defenseman that are as consistent as Hults.

The defensive woes of Penn State’s past have noticeably improved since his arrival, and the change in defensive mentality couldn’t have shown up at a better time.

“He’s such a consistent, non-flashy, high-performing, low risk guy,” Guy Gadowsky said. “I think his points are a byproduct of really quality hockey.”

The Nittany Lions have always had a solid collection of forwards leading the team, but they’ve never been able to string together a defense that can shut down other teams consistently enough to earn national respect.

The Nittany Lions’ defensive play has always been a blaring concern that has in part been settled by the strong play of Hults.

Since linemate Paul DeNaples joined the squad last year, the duo has been one of the best pairings in the Big Ten. The two are a combined +54 since last season and have turned the quality of the defense into something it’s never been before.

Through 26 games, Hults is just four points shy of his season-high point total of 28 and will likely shatter the mark.

“I’ve definitely gotten a lot stronger just through, when you work out a lot,” Hults said. “You play 40 games per year compared to when I played in the USHL, it was 60; there wasn’t much development strength wise.”

The strong play in midseason play should be no surprise after Hults opened up the season with four goals and an assist in his first two games against Sacred Heart.

While his goal total has slowed down since then, his impact on the ice only gets more valuable.

Penn State has had a rough month of January, going 1-0-1-2 in conference play. Hults’ two huge points on Saturday enabled the team to avoid disaster and get on track to a better second half of the season.

He has points in 16 games this season including seven multi-point games and has been playing his best hockey to date.

He will be one of the team’s biggest assets heading into the final stretch of the season, and is capable of helping the team win a both a Big Ten title and National Championship come April.