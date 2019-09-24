There are plenty of positives to discuss when looking at Penn State’s offense, but one in particular stands out — chemistry.

In this projected line chart, there’s no shortage of familiarity between the players:

Alex Limoges-Evan Barratt-Liam Folkes

Denis Smirnov-Aarne Talvitie-Brandon Biro

Nate Sucese-Nikita Pavlychev-Sam Sternschein

Blake Gober-Connor MacEachern-Kevin Wall

Those top three lines have all had experience playing together, and with the skill they already have, Penn State should likely reap the benefits of the familiarity.

First line

There may not be a better line in college hockey.

Limoges, Barratt and Folkes all had monster seasons, with Limoges finishing the year tied for first in the country with 50 points.

All three of these players finished the year inside the top-15 nationwide in points. UMass was the only other school with three players inside the top-15.

Ever since they were put on a line together two years ago, the trio have been dominant. Barratt has been one of Penn State’s best players ever since he got to Penn State in the fall of 2017, while Limoges really took off when they line formed late that season.

Folkes is the elder statesman of that line, and while he has always produced (most notably his goal in the Big Ten title game in his freshman season), he has developed into an elite player on this line.

This will be the last season of this line with Folkes graduating, and Barratt potentially off to the NHL.

It’s safe to say that they will make their last season count.

Second line

The 1st line is pretty much set, while the rest of the forward unit could mix and match.

Guy Gadowsky said earlier this summer that Talvitie will play center, which is probably

due to a lack of depth at the position, as well as to get the Finnish forward higher in the lineup.

His season was shortened due to a torn ACL suffered at the World Juniors, and while his status for the beginning of the season is in question, he has enough skill to warrant this position.

Who he plays with is a different story.

Biro, this year’s captain, seems like an easy pick for the right side. It’s the left side that’s more uncertain.

Smirnov had a down season, only tallying eight goals and 14 assists in 37 games, a major drop-off from his 47 point output his freshman season.

Instead of dropping him down in the lineup because of this, Penn State should keep him up top, alongside talented players like Talvitie and Biro.

Third line

This is essentially the veteran, do-it-all line.

Pavlychev’s ability on the defensive side of the puck is well known, but last year he also stepped it up offensively.

The big Russian put up 14 goals and 15 assists, well above his previous career highs.

His ability to put up points and use his body on the defensive end should allow him to move up to the 3rd line.

Both Sucese and Sternschein are solid two-way players, and while Sucese could conceivably play on the 2nd line, it’s unlikely they’d move him and Talvitie to center, therefore it makes the most sense to keep Sucese on the wing.

Fourth line

This line is almost completely up for grabs.

Penn State has plenty of freshmen forwards joining the program, most of which could fight for a starting spot.

But when discussing the freshman, the conversation starts with Kevin Wall.

Wall was drafted in the sixth round by the Carolina Hurricanes and is coming off a 31 goal, 33 assist season with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL.

He’ll likely crack the lineup, and could realistically go higher on the depth chart, but to start out, this is likely where he will land.

With concerns up the middle, MacEachern, who played center for Youngstown in the USHL last season, likely gets the nod here.

He had a big season for the Phantoms, totaling the 26 goals and 30 assists.

Penn State won’t throw three freshmen into the fire at the beginning, and Gober has been very reliable for Penn State when called upon, so he’ll likely crack the lineup here.