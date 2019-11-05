Senior goaltender Peyton Jones shut down one of the best offenses in the country last week in Wisconsin and earned himself Big Ten First Star of the Week as a result.

Jones allowed just three goals on 66 shots over the two games as he assisted in the critical two-game sweep over the then-No. 7 team in the country.

This included a season-best 38 save night as Jones quieted the Badgers to just one goal on Thursday night in now-No. 6 Penn State’s 6-1 win.

Then the Langhorne, Pennsylvania native matched the performance from the night before by stopping 25 of 27 shots to secure the sweep for the Nittany Lions on Friday.

Plus, Jones was even awarded the secondary assist in what turned out to be Friday night’s game-winning goal scored by Sam Sternschein after firing the puck toward the neutral zone

Overall, the veteran netminder owns .947 save percentage which is atop the Big Ten and ranks third in the country.