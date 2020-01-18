Penn State center Evan Barratt was nothing short of a hero on Saturday night.

Nearing the end of a third period in which Michigan dominated, the junior weaved through the Michigan defense and fired one into the net with 1:22 left to play to tie the game at 4. After one scoreless overtime period, Penn State and the Wolverines tied, with each side earning a Big Ten point at Pegula Ice Arena.

The Wolverines were able to capture the extra Big Ten point in the waning moments of the second overtime period with Nick Pastujov securing the goal.

Penn State came out flying on Saturday and ended its 66-minute weekend scoring drought early in the first period, thanks to a big mistake by the Wolverines. Michgian committed two penalties within 15 seconds of each other, giving the Nittany Lions a 5-on-3 advantage.

Penn State capitalized, as right wing Liam Folkes forced the puck through heavy traffic to get the Nittany Lions on the board. Assists were credited to left wing Alex Limoges and center Evan Barratt.

The goaltenders ruled the remainder of the first period, as both were dominant. Penn State goaltender Oskar Autio made 19 first-period saves, while Michigan’s Strauss Mann recorded 17.

The Nittany Lions scored again in the second, as Nate Sucese blasted one into a wide open net, as Mann was out of position. Originally ruled no goal on the ice due to an early whistle, the play was reviewed and overturned.

The Wolverines responded right back however, scoring two goals in the next four minutes of play. Right wings Nolan Moyle and Nick Granowicz beat Autio to tie the game.

Barratt gave Penn State the lead just before the second intermission, as he took the feed from defenseman Kris Myllari and popped one into the net. The goal was Barratt’s eighth of the season.

Michigan tied the game once again in the third, as left wing Jacob Hayhurst went top shelf to beat Autio. The Wolverines took the lead midway through the final period thanks to Granowiz, who netted his second of the game.

Michigan steals the momentum

After the Nittany Lions scored their second goal in the middle of the second period, they seemed to be in command.

The Wolverines never blinked however, and found the back of the net under two minutes later as right wing Nolan Moyle beat Autio. The Nittany Lions committed a penalty three seconds later, and the game was turned on its head.

No matter the score, Michigan pestered Penn State all night long with an aggressive forecheck. The Wolverines also put together some well-orchestrated attacks, finding the seams in the Penn State.

Big hits and box time

Saturday’s game was much rougher than the previous meeting between the two sides. After the two squads combined for just seven penalties on Friday, the penalty box was much busier on Saturday.

Michigan committed four penalties and the Nittany Lions found themselves in the box five times. All of the penalties were two minute minors.

In addition to all the power plays, both teams were laying the lumber from start to finish. There were several post-whistle skirmishes to add to the physicality, although nobody was booked after the whistle.

Lineup shake-up

After getting clobbered by Michigan on Friday, the Nittany Lions’ offensive lines and defensive pairings on Saturday were anything but typical.

All four lines were altered in some form or fashion, as Guy Gadowsky looked to jump start his offense. The change worked to a degree, as Penn State’s offense looked markedly stronger, as the Nittany Lions tallied over 40 shots and scored three goals.

There was also a fresh face between the pipes, as sophomore Oskar Autio got the starting nod instead of Peyton Jones. Coming off two consecutive shutouts, Autio was solid, but was unable to continue his recent dominance.

While he made some great saves in all three periods, the Wolverines managed to beat him four times. In the end, the goaltender finished with a .913 save percentage.