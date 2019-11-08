In a scoreless game early in the second period, Michigan State linemates were called for tripping and holding.

The duo’s relegation to the penalty box gave Penn State a 5-on-3 two-minute power play, its first man-advantage situation of the contest. While the Nittany Lions’ did not capitalize on the chance, the two-minute stretch left more than just a frustrating feeling on their bench.

Penn State took five quality shots during the power play, and put pressure on the Spartans’ defense. The Nittany Lions also turned the puck over a couple times, forcing them to reset as time ticked off the clock.

“We could’ve done a little better with that 5-on-3,” right wing Liam Folkes said. “That was definitely, in my opinion, one of the turning points in the game.”

While the power play was Penn State’s best scoring opportunity in the game from a personnel standpoint, it did not demoralize the Nittany Lions’ bench. Guy Gadowsky felt his team played well overall on the power play, leading to a mixed evaluation overall.

“Anytime you have a 5-on-3, I don’t think you can feel good unless you score,” Gadowsky said. “Obviously you’d love to have those two minutes back, but at the same time it wasn’t like we didn’t get good opportunities.”

The Nittany Lions forced Michigan State goaltender John Lethemon to make three stellar saves and had their other two shots blocked by the Spartans’ defenseman. The opportunities, despite being empty, gave Penn State energy it would carry for the rest of the contest.

“We definitely could’ve done some things better, but I think at the end of the day we had four or five relatively close grade-A chances,” defenseman Kris Myllari said. “Regardless if you score or not, you take that as momentum.”

The Nittany Lions went on the offensive for nearly the entire rest of the game, creating open shot after open shot and moving the puck efficiently. Penn State had some fantastic opportunities late in the third period, but Michigan State continued to shut the door.

The offensive onslaught was ignited from the 5-on-3 power play, as the Nittany Lions continued to generate dozens of scoring chances. In the end, Penn State could not break through the Michigan State defense, resulting in a shutout loss that still left some positives for the future.

“I think we did a great job generating momentum from the power play,” Myllari said. “You just got to respect what they did.”