Penn State has reached the heart of its 2019-20 schedule.

With 12 Big Ten games in six weeks, the Nittany Lions’ spot atop the conference standings will be put to the test as the postseason looms in the distance. The gauntlet will begin this weekend at Pegula Ice Arena, as Michigan rolls into Happy Valley for matchups on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6 p.m.

“Right now, anybody in the Big Ten, you have to respect greatly,” Guy Gadowsky said. “No matter who you play in the Big Ten, you’re going to be playing an unbelievable team.”

Penn State currently leads the conference with 24 points but possesses just a two-point cushion over Michigan State and Ohio State. Only eight points separate the Nittany Lions from fifth-place Minnesota.

“It’s the same thing as we all expected, it’s just so close,” Gadowsky said. “You can finish anywhere from first to seventh and that’s just the reality of this league ̶ so no relaxing whatsoever.”

The Wolverines currently sit in sixth in the conference with just 13 points, but have won five of their last seven contests. They bring a 9-11-2 overall record and a 4-7-1 conference mark into their series against Penn State.

“We know every game is going to be a hard game,” forward Alex Limoges said. “I know Michigan doesn’t have the best record in the Big Ten, but they always seem to play us really well.”

The Wolverines are coming off a two-game sweep of then-No. 14 Notre Dame last weekend in South Bend, Indiana. Michigan’s only other win over a currently ranked squad came against the Nittany Lions on Dec. 6, leading to a series split at Yost Ice Arena.

“We played them pretty recently, so we know exactly how the game is going to go,” Limoges said. “They’re coming off a big sweep too, so they’re going to be riding high and we’re going to have to come out and weather the storm.”

On the home side, Penn State is coming off a win in its final nonconference game of the regular season. The Nittany Lions defeated Robert Morris 6-2 in Pittsburgh, snapping an offensive funk that lasted six games.

“We’re still scoring a lot of goals, [but] maybe not as many as we wanted to,” defenseman Mason Snell said. “I think this [past] weekend was a big turning point to pick up the offense a little bit more moving forward.”

While the offensive showing provides optimism for the future, Gadowsky believes there is still room to improve on the other side of the puck. While Penn State allowed only two goals, they relinquished 44 shots.

“Although we had a positive result on the scoreboard, we gave up six odd-man rushes, including a breakaway on a power play, and a two-on-one off a very innocent forecheck,” Gadowsky said. “With Michigan coming in, if we take the same attitude and say, ‘hey we won that game we’re all good,’ we’re in big, big, big, big, big trouble with the skill they have.”