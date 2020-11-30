Men's hockey vs. Minnesota, Smirnov (25)
Forward Denis Smirnov (25) tries to maintain control of the puck while being defended by Minnesota player Ben Meyers (39) during the men’s hockey game against Minnesota at Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The No. 11 Nittany Lions defeated the No. 18 Golden Gophers, 3-2.

 Ken Minamoto

One of Penn State's top scorers in recent history is off to the professional ranks.

Former Nittany Lion forward Denis Smirnov signed a contract with the Utah Grizzlies, the ECHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, for the 2020-21 season.

Smirnov was originally drafted in the 6th round, 156th overall, by the Avalanche in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

He is fifth in program history with 115 points and fourth in goals with 50.

Smirnov joins his former Penn State teammate Kris Myllari as a member of the Grizzlies.

