One of Penn State's top scorers in recent history is off to the professional ranks.

Former Nittany Lion forward Denis Smirnov signed a contract with the Utah Grizzlies, the ECHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, for the 2020-21 season.

🚨Denis Smirnov has been signed for the 2020-2021 season‼️🚨Smirnov played for Penn State University the past 4 seasons, and 5th all-time in Penn State history with 115 points. Smirnov was the 157th overall selection by the Avalanche in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. #GoGrizzGo 🐻🏒 pic.twitter.com/yYS2ItniMB — Utah Grizzlies (@UtahGrizzlies) November 30, 2020

Smirnov was originally drafted in the 6th round, 156th overall, by the Avalanche in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

He is fifth in program history with 115 points and fourth in goals with 50.

Smirnov joins his former Penn State teammate Kris Myllari as a member of the Grizzlies.

