There's a well known adage in sports that "defense wins championships."

But more often than not in recent memory, Penn State has been known for its offensive prowess.

And while the Nittany Lions' knack for finding the back of the net has boded well for them, they may need to upgrade on defense in order to stay a bona fide contender.

Coming off a slew of successful seasons and its first ever Big Ten regular season title, Penn State is becoming a program that will perennially have its eye on winning Big Ten and NCAA titles.

Looking to make another run at a Big Ten title, the team will likely need to be anchored by a stout defense to support an offensive unit that lost several historically prominent forwards.

After giving up just over 2.5 goals per game last season, the team will need to replicate that number if not improve upon it as many members of the squad adjust to their new and larger offensive roles.

Leading the relatively inexperienced blue line will be junior Paul DeNaples.

An alternate captain for the 2020-21 season, DeNaples is one of the most dependable blue line players in the NCAA coming off a sophomore season where he ranked second in the Big Ten in plus-minus rating with +18.

After just two seasons, DeNaples ranks tenth all-time in assists by a defenseman at Penn State with 20.

After DeNaples, the players filling the rest of the lines become somewhat of an enigma.

Possessing few experienced defenseman as well as some talented underclassman, Guy Gadowsky will have some tough decisions to make heading into his ninth season.

Potentially appearing alongside DeNaples on the first line will be senior Clayton Phillips.

Phillips, a third-round pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, transferred from Minnesota after his sophomore year and had a solid first season with the Nittany Lions last year.

Phillips tallied two goals and seven assists in his junior season and will now need to show off the talent he was drafted for in order to help his team achieve similar results to last season.

While neither DeNaples or Phillips may be able to fill the offensive gap left by Cole Hults’ departure to the NHL individually, the pairing will each have to up their production in an attempt to fill that void.

Another senior who could potentially appear on the first pairing is Evan Bell.

Bell had a consistent season his junior year, possessing the seventh best plus-minus rating on the team at +10 and accrued seven points on the year before the season was cut short by the pandemic.

Filling the rest of the slots on the second and third pairings could be any combination of sophomore Mason Snell, senior Alex Stevens, and two freshmen, Christian Berger and Jimmy Dowd Jr.

Snell skated in 26 games last season and tallied two goals and three assists. Prior to his freshman year at Penn State, Snell had a great two years in the OJHL and BCHL, tallying 54 points from 2017-19.

Coming off somewhat of a down year in the 2019-20 season, Stevens skated in just 20 games and had a total of three points after appearing in 35 games his sophomore year in which he had 11 points.

The Nittany Lions will need Stevens to return to his sophomore year form as he must step into a larger role for his last season with the team.

Berger and Dowd Jr. have had great success in their careers in the USHL prior to Penn State.

Berger spent the last season with the Omaha Lancers where he registered 22 points, while Dowd Jr. recorded 26 points on four goals and 22 assists during his time serving as an alternate captain for the Chicago Steel.

Gadowsky will certainly be expecting Berger to compete at the level his older brother Chase Berger did while at Penn State where he skated in 154 games and tallied 118 points over his career for the Nittany Lions.

Rounding out the defenseman listed on Penn State’s roster is sophomore Kenny Johnson, who is still quite inexperienced after appearing in just two games last season.

Before coming to Penn State, Johnson competed in the BHCL where he appeared in 177 games and totaled 51 points over those games.

Johnson's brother, Jack, is a 15-year NHL veteran and was the third overall pick in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.

The Nittany Lions lack of substantial experience will likely lead to Gadowsky testing a variety of blue line pairings as Penn State vies for another Big Ten title.