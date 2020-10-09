With the recent confirmation of a Big Ten hockey season just a few days ago, the Penn State men’s hockey team still faces a number of unknowns going forward, and now has even less time than normal to figure them out.

After what was arguably one of the most successful season in the young program's history, the Nittany Lions were hit with a slew of losses from both graduation and the NHL.

The losses included stars such as Cole Hults, Nate Sucese, Peyton Jones, Evan Barratt and many other notable players.

Figuring out how to replace all that production will be a tall order, but the team's combination of experience and talented youth give Guy Gadowsky a number of options going forward as he enters his 10th year at the helm.

On Thursday night, Gadowsky spoke on the Penn State Coaches Show and dropped a few hints as to what the team’s defense could look like this season.

“We’ve got a lot of candidates, but we feel really good about it [the team’s defense], not only because of guys like Paul (DeNaples), Clayton (Phillips), Steve-O (Alex Stevens), Bells (Evan Bell) and guys coming back, but we’ve got two freshman defenseman in Christian Berger… as well as Jimmy Dowd,” Gadwosky said.

DeNaples, an alternate captain for the team this year, will need to continue his solid play from the last two seasons, despite losing his running mate in Hults.

Averaging a plus-minus rating of 24.5 over his two seasons at Penn State, DeNaples has shown he is certainly up for the task and is a valuable linemate.

“I think Paul DeNaples deserves a ton of the credit for Cole’s season, I think Cole would be the first one to say this. I really believe that,” Gadowsky said when speaking about Hults’ impressive 2019-20 season that saw him score eight goals and tally 22 assists.

The most likely pairing alongside DeNaples appears to be Phillips.

Phillips, a transfer from Minnesota had nine points during his first season with the team and will need to show more of the talent that he was drafted for in the third round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

While Phillips may have the most talent on paper among the defensemen competing for a spot in the first line, other seniors including Stevens and Bell have put in the time over their careers to be considered.

“We’re getting to the point now where we’re really picking pieces of puzzles. We’re not just saying, 'Hey let's try a couple of good players' — we know what makes us successful, we know what we need,” Gadowsky said.

Unlike the backline, there appears to be no contest as to who will replace the recently departed Peyton Jones in goal.

Junior Oskar Autio is the obvious choice for the team.

He appeared in five games last season and holds the program record for the longest scoreless streak in goal at 167:09.

Two of the games during Autio’s record streak were against the No. 2 scoring team in the league — Michigan.

Autio is the brother of former Penn State forward Erik Autio, and is from the same town as forward Aarne Talvitie — Espoo, Finland.

“Oskar got the chance to learn from Peyton in terms of his work ethic and his detail," Gadowsky said. "Peyton Jones is obviously a phenomenal athlete, but the way he goes about his business is extremely committed to himself as an athlete and it was great for Oskar to learn from."

If Autio can perform as well as he did in his relatively few, but impressive, appearances from last season then the team will certainly be moving in the right direction toward capturing another Big Ten title.

Another new face looking to make a big impact on the team during the upcoming season is freshman Chase McLane.

McLane was drafted in the seventh round of this year's NHL Entry Draft by the Nashville Predators and will be a key piece in the effort to overcome the huge personnel losses the team suffered.

“He’s a guy that really plays the right way, he was just a great fit for us. The way he plays, he’s so committed, he's hard working, the fans here are gonna love him,” Gadowsky said. “He’s like a cross between Ricky DeRosa and Pav [Nikita Pavlychev] with a ton of skill, he’s got a great mentality.”

Gadowsky expressed his excitement about continuing to watch players who come through the young Penn State program and go on to compete in the NHL and other professional leagues.

But he was also sure to stress that his mindset is not about recruiting players who have been marked by NHL scouts.

“When it comes down to it, we get the best players as great fits for Penn State Hockey, whether they’re drafted or not. I think what matters to us is his [McLane’s] fit for Penn State," Gadwosky said. "But to have NHL teams look at these guys and look at their potential and think they’re gonna be great for them, that’s good as well."

