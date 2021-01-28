For years, Penn State was not able to crack the code that was Notre Dame goaltender Cale Morris, but with his graduation came faith that the Nittany Lions could succeed offensively against the Fighting Irish.

And that faith came through Thursday night, as the Nittany Lions defeated Notre Dame 2-1 in the first contest of a two-game series.

After being dominated for much of the first period, Penn State answered with a solid second period but found itself trailing entering the final period of play.

Penn State answered with a Clayton Phillips snipe to knot the game up at 1 in the third and force overtime.

In the 3-on-3 overtime period, it was once again Penn State who came away victorious after Alex Limoges came up clutch for the blue and white for the second time of the season.

The win sends the team to over .500 for the first time this year at 9-8 and 7-8 in Big Ten play.

Limoges overtime hero again

After Penn State forced overtime, it had the chance to stay undefeated in the extra period.

The Nittany Lions once again showed their dominance after regulation as Limoges lit the lamp to give Penn State its fourth overtime victory in as many chances this season.

With the win, the Nittany Lions moved Notre Dame to 0-2-1 on the season in overtime play, and picked up a critical extra point, as the two teams were tied in the standings coming into Thursday night’s contest.

Autio brilliant yet again

After a shaky start to the season, Autio has since been solid between the pipes for the Nittany Lions.

Tonight, however, the junior from Espoo, Finland, turned in one of his finest performances of the season.

Despite the loss, Autio turned away 31 shots and only let 1 past.

The defense did not offer much support for Autio either, as he made multiple brilliant saves, and stymied numerous quality Fighting Irish scoring chances with Notre Dame firing 32 shots on net.

Not committing, but not drawing penalties

After registering 11 penalties in its last series against Wisconsin, Penn State did a much better job in its first game against Notre Dame.

The Nittany Lions only went on the penalty kill once after Evan Bell took a cross check at 15:40 of the first.

Penn State killed that penalty, but only went on the power play once, which is one of the biggest strengths of its game.

The Nittany Lions failed to score on their lone chance of the night.

